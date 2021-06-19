Highlights at Shootout of the South 7on7 Championship Tournament

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Catch the eye-popping plays from one of the biggest 7on7 events not just in Arkansas, but in all the south.

Shootout of the South was held at Pulaski Academy this weekend, Friday being pool play and Saturday being tournament play. Among a 32 teams from multiple states present, Keller (TX) wins the tournament for the first time since 2018, Madison Ridgeland Academy (MS) finishes as runner-ups, and Bryant (AR) wins Saturday’s consolation bracket.

Nick Walters recaps Saturday’s action and visits with camp founder, former Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley to hear this thoughts of the tourney’s 16th year.