CONWAY, Ark. — On Saturday in the 3A baseball state final Harding Academy trounced Rivercrest 10-0 to earn their third consecutive title.

Scoreless in the third inning, the Wildcats pounced to a tune of scoring five runs in two straight innings, ending with a mercy rule midway through the fourth. Razorbacks pitcher signee Kade Smith shut out the Colts to finish his career at Harding with a championship three-peat.

Nick Walters has highlights and reaction from the Wildcats’ impressive win at UCA.