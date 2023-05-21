CONWAY, Ark. — Spring sports state championships and the athletic school year saved the best for last.

On Saturday night in the 5A baseball final, Little Rock Christian outlasted Valley View in an instant classic, walking it off in extras to win 4-3 and earn their program’s first ever state title.

With 1 out, 2 strikes, and bases loaded in the 9th inning, Cade Bowman sent a ball to the outfield to bring in the Warriors’ game-winning run as students stormed the field. Louisiana Tech pitcher signee Reece Tarini pitched into the 8th inning before Razorbacks commit Jackson Kircher closed it out on the mound for LRCA.

Nick Walters has highlights and reaction from UCA as the Warriors make history in dramatic fashion.