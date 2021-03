MORRILTON, Ark. — In dramatic fashion, Magnolia extends their historic win streak and comes one step closer to another state title.

Razorbacks target Derrian Ford leads Magnolia to a comeback, last-second 61-58 win vs Berryville. Rallying after being down by 10 in the third quarter, the Panthers crack the state semis and keep their championship three-peat hopes alive.

Nick Walters shows the highlights and hears from Ford and head coach Ben Lindsey after the game.