Highlights: Sylvan Hills shuts out Pine Bluff 35-0 to start conference play

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sylvan Hills impressed in their first game this year against a 6A East opponent as the Bears blow out Pine Bluff 35-0.

Nick Walters recaps the game and chats with first-year head coach Chris Hill after the dominant win.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories