20 points in under 3 minutes carry the Bears to a thrilling win

CONWAY, Ark. — After a 23-day hiatus from football games, Central Arkansas came back with fashion on Saturday vs Missouri State.

Trailing 20-7 late in the third quarter, the Bears rattled off 20 points in only 2 minutes and 20 seconds. That run along with clutch defensive stops helped carry the Bears to a 27-20 win, improving to 2-1 on the year.

Nick Walters recaps the action and speaks to head coach Nathan Brown after the game.