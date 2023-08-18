BENTON, Ark. — Catch highlights as Benton hosts Little Rock Christian in the teams’ preseason benefit game. A face-off between contenders in 6A, the scrimmage featured Auburn quarterback commit Walker White and Razorbacks running back commit Braylen Russell.

The Warriors would steal the show on the Panthers’ turf, taking a 28-0 lead in the second quarter and hitting halftime up 35-7. With both sides sitting their starters in the second half, White finishes with five passing touchdown throws while Russell scores once on the ground.

Little Rock Christian opens their season next Friday by hosting Central while Benton will face Bryant that Saturday in the Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium.