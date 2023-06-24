CONWAY, Ark. — In front of a packed crowd in Conway, the AHSCA boys basketball All-Star Game between East and West would be a tight race down to its last-second finish.

With rosters packed with collegiate talent, including the state’s top-rated 2023 prospect in Blytheville forward and Ole Miss commit Rashaud Marshall, the score remained close all game until the West pulled ahead late to win 68-66.

Nick Walters has highlights from the Farris Center as Bentonville West forward, UCA signee Tucker Anderson had what he jokingly calls “home-court advantage,” earning game MVP honors with a team-high 17 points.

Jonesboro guard took home the award for Team East most outstanding player after scoring 13. North Little Rock guard, UA-Fort Smith signee Tyler Frederick added 12 points for Team East.

See more highlights from this weekend’s All-Star games on Final Score, Sunday night at 10 on FOX16.