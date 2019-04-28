Sports

Hjalte Froholdt selected by the Patriots in the NFL Draft

Posted: Apr 27, 2019 10:15 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2019 10:21 PM CDT

NASHVILLE, Tn. -- Former Razorback Hjalte Froholdt was taken in the 4th round by the New England Patriots.

