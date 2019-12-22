Historic Day for Razorbacks Hoops in Little Rock

Little Rock didn’t only play host to both Razorback basketball teams on Saturday. It was home to a historic day for Hogs hoops.

The first-ever doubleheader featuring men and women Razorbacks in Little Rock took place on Saturday. The day also marked the first time Arkansas faces Little Rock.

“It’s a great day for women’s basketball in our state,” women’s Razorbacks basketball head coach Mike Neighbors said.

Despite being on the losing end of the women’s matchup, Little Rock head coach Joe Foley couldn’t be happier to play in-state opponents today and in the future.

“This is what it’s all about for women basketball in the state,” Foley said. There need to be more games like this.”

“I hope we can do this every year,” Neighbors said. “The game needs it.”

FOX16’s Nick Walters has the story and highlights.

Final Scores:

Women’s: Arkansas 86 Little Rock 53

Men’s: Arkansas 72 Valparaiso 68