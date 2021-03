LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — What a time to be alive for a Razorbacks fan.

Men’s basketball has won 9 straight SEC games, more consecutive conference wins the team has had in over two decades. Baseball is unbeaten and on its way to be ranked No. 1 in the nation. Women’s basketball is rolling into the SEC tournament.

Troy Lynch and Nick Walters discuss Razorbacks sports, and debate (more like, agree) on what’s Hogtastic or Hogwash.