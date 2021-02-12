How a late position switch landed Conway OL Jayden Williams at Ole Miss

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Conway offensive tackle Jayden Williams — the third-ranked 2021 prospect in Arkansas — is destined for Oxford.

But the 6’5 multi-sport athlete wasn’t always set to join an power 5 program, nevertheless an SEC team. Due to injury on Conway’s offensive front in his senior year, Williams switched from his skill position as a TE/HB to an OL.

In the ensuing weeks, he landed his first SEC offers in Missouri and Ole Miss. Williams later signed with the Rebels in December.

Nick Walters visits with Williams and Conway head coach Keith Fimple to hear the story behind the position flip and how it led to a sharp rise in recruitment.