HRs rally Dodgers past Diamondbacks 4-3 in 11 to avoid sweep

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Joc Pederson watches the flight of his home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the 11th inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — On the way to 89 wins so far and a huge lead in the NL West, the Los Angeles Dodgers have enjoyed plenty of exciting moments this season. Still, an 11th-inning homer Sunday by Joc Pederson earned special mention from manager Dave Roberts.

Pederson went deep after teammate Cody Bellinger tied the game with a home run in the ninth, and the Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Sunday to prevent a four-game sweep.

“As big of a hit as we’ve had all year, considering obviously losing the first three here and where the pitching was at,” Roberts said. “I can’t say enough about this entire ballclub. It’s kind of a must-win situation as far as getting back on the winning track.”

In a frightening scene earlier in the game, Dodgers reliever Dustin May was hit in the head by a line drive and stayed down for a few anxious moments in the middle of a hushed ballpark. But the pitcher ultimately stood up, was checked by a trainer and walked off the field without help.

“As I understand it, he passed a concussion test. Right now it’s a contusion to the back of the head. He feels like he’s in a good place,” Roberts said.

May was alert in the clubhouse after the game.

“I’m really just kind of upset that I didn’t catch it, because it kind of hit my glove. But you just have to look at the positives that I’m OK,” he said. “It just pretty much grazed my glove, but I think it slowed it down enough to not do too much damage. It hit off the band part of my hat, so I mean, it was probably the best possible outcome for it. It was pretty scary.”

Pederson led off the 11th and sent a full-count pitch from Taylor Clarke (4-5) high into the right field seats for his 28th home run. Bellinger’s 43rd of the year came with one out in the ninth off Andrew Chafin.

Russell Martin and David Freese also hit solo shots for the Dodgers, who stopped Arizona’s six-game winning streak. Los Angeles raised its season total to 238 homers, a franchise record.

“Sick. That just shows how many great players we have on this team,” Pederson said. “It’s pretty special. You never know — one through nine or anyone off the bench is going to change the ballgame.”

Pedro Baez, having worked in three straight games, got three outs for his first career save.

The Diamondbacks, chasing an NL wild card, had runners on second and third with two outs in the 10th against winner Casey Sadler (4-0), but Jarrod Dyson grounded out softly to second base. Arizona was unable to complete its first four-game sweep of the Dodgers.

“We didn’t execute in couple of situations and it cost us,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “We are in a really good spot. We are playing good baseball and I don’t want this outcome to change anything and I won’t let it. You lose a game on four solo home runs, I will take that. I will live with that.”

The shaggy-haired May was struck on the right side of his head by Jake Lamb’s line drive in the fourth. The ball caromed into shallow left field for a two-run single.

“Anytime someone goes down to the ground like that, I don’t care who you are playing, we are not in this to hurt people and I wish nothing but the best for that guy,” Lamb said.

Josh Rojas gave Arizona a 3-2 lead later in the inning when he bounced a single up the middle to drive in Eduardo Escobar.

Freese, who started at first base after coming off the injured list, homered in the first off starter Alex Young in his first game since July 24.

Young worked 4 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts.

Ross Stripling, also off the Dodgers’ injured list after missing 34 games, got the start and pitched three scoreless innings before giving way to May, who was charged with three runs and four hits.

TWIN KILLER

Dodgers second baseman Jedd Gyorko started three double plays in the first four innings.

NEW FACES

Both teams made several moves as major league rosters expanded.

The Dodgers didn’t call up anyone from the minors Sunday, but after the game Roberts said they will bring up top prospect Gavin Lux from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Lux will be in Monday’s lineup and play second base, Roberts said. Striping, Freese and reliever Dylan Floro were activated from the 10-day injured list.

Freese was lifted for a pinch-hitter, Matt Beaty, in the sixth. Floro worked a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

“Freeser, that first at-bat set the tone for our ballclub,” Roberts said. “All three of those guys really contributed in a big way.”

The Diamondbacks added right-handers Stefan Crichton and Jon Duplantier, infielder Kevin Cron, catcher Caleb Joseph, outfielder Abraham Almonte and left-hander Robby Scott from Triple-A Reno. All have major league experience with the Diamondbacks or elsewhere.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: INF Tyler White (upper back strain) and LHP Scott Alexander (forearm inflammation) will not return this season.

Diamondbacks: INF Ketel Marte returned to the lineup after being out with a nagging hamstring injury the past two games, expect for a pinch-hit at-bat Saturday. He looked to be slightly limping after scoring Arizona’s second run.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (11-3, 3.03 ERA) starts Monday against Colorado.

Diamondbacks: RHP Mike Leake (10-10, 4.36 overall) gets the ball Monday at home against San Diego. He is 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA for Arizona since being acquired from Seattle in a trade.

