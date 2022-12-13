LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Wednesday night War Memorial Stadium will play host to the junior college football national championship for the third time in two years as Hutchinson Community College faces Iowa Western Community College.

In the NJCAA title game last fall New Mexico Military Institute defeated Iowa Western. In the spring earlier that year Hutchinson beat Snow College. Returning to the Rock, the Blue Dragons out of Kansas enter unbeaten while the Reivers are 9-2. The championship will be televised live nationally on ESPNU, kickoff at 8PM central.

“Really excited as a football team and just our program overall to be here in Little Rock,” Hutchinson head coach Drew Dallas said in Tuesday’s press conference. “Very historic stadium and it has that vibe to it the moment you step onto the field… Once you get on the bus and start heading south to warmer weather, just thankful for that opportunity.”

“Last year was an unbelievable experience and what the NJCAA has done to make this a place for a national championship,” Iowa Western head coach Scott Strohmeier said. “We’ve sent a lot players on to 4-year levels and not many played for national championship.”

Razorbacks head football coach Sam Pittman actually began his head coaching career at Hutchinson, spending two seasons leading the team from 1992-93. Each team having advanced in the NJCAA’s four-team playoff, Hutchinson and Iowa Western are set for a rematch of their regular season finale in which the Blue Dragons won 29-28.

Hutchinson looks for their second national title in two years while Iowa Western takes aim at their first since 2012. Each side is excited for JUCO football to receive national exposure for helping players reach greater heights in their playing careers and educations.

“For these guys it’s all about getting them in here and molding them on the field, off the field, in the classroom,” Dallas said. “Being a launchpad for them to get to bigger and better programs.”

“Every Saturday in Power Five football we see guys who played junior college football or needed that platform,” Strohmeier said. “People are going to see a really good brand of football on Wednesday night.”