Hutchinson vs Snow: Previewing Saturday’s NJCAA Championship in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the first time, War Memorial Stadium hosts the NCJAA college football title game on Saturday. The top two teams in the nation, Hutchinson Community College (KS) and Snow College (UT), will square off at 4PM CT.

Thanks to a three-year deal made official in April, Little Rock is the site for the NJCAA football championships. Founded in 1938, the NJCAA includes state colleges, community colleges, and junior colleges.

Nick Walters visits with the teams in their Friday walkthroughs to hear about the opportunity to win it all in the Rock. You can buy tickets online or watch the game on CBS Sports Network.