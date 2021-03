HOT SPRINGS, Ark.. — In a dramatic finish and in a comeback effort, Razorbacks target Javion Guy-King and defending co-champ Mills top Hogs commit Joseph Pinion and Morrilton 49-46 to claim the 4A state title.

Guy-King finishes with 19 points and 9 boards while Pinion posts 16 points and 6 rebounds. Senior Jakari Livingston earns game MVP.

Nick Walters recaps Saturday’s game and visits with the now-outright state champ Mills Comets after they go back-to-back.