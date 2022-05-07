LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock golf has reached heights the program hasn’t seen for 21 years. Long since they won back-to-back Sun Belt titles in 2000 and 2001, the Trojans are back on top in 2022.

The team’s conference championship win in late April is Little Rock’s third overall, downing Georgia Southern in the final match, returning the favor to the team they lost to in last year’s finals. This week the Trojans racked up a number of all-Sun Belt honors, earning a bid to this month’s NCAA regional championships for the second straight year and fourth time in program history.

Nick Walters visited practice at Eagle Hill Golf Course to catch up with Sun Belt golfer of the year Anton Albers, coach of the year Jake Harrington, and first-team selection Magnus Lomholt. Hear what’s went into one of Little Rock’s best seasons ever, how the roster’s strength is through foreigners, and why the best may be yet to come.