Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Body lying on Bentonville street prompts shooting investigation
Severe flooding causes Bentonville school bus to slide into ditch
Gallery
Photos: Flash flooding in Northwest Arkansas
Gallery
Bentonville police officer helps drivers stranded in floodwaters
Gallery
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
More tests and still more questions about the Tokyo Olympics
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: NFL draft preview for 2022, CFP expansion
Kentucky Derby to have 1st Black jockey since 2013
Previewing SWAC Championship between UAPB, Alabama A&M
Video
Man United looks to end semifinal heartache against Roma
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Indy 500
Simon says sweep: Pagenaud wins Indy 500
LIVE BLOG: 103rd Indianapolis 500
Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis walks Indy 500 red carpet
Video
4-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt: ‘The race is won in the last 50 laps’
Video
Driver Scott Dixon on approach to 103rd Indy 500
Video
More Indy 500 Headlines
Owner Sam Schmidt on importance of winning Indy 500
Video
IMS from vantage point of official flagman
Video
The people behind the famous bottle of milk at Indy 500
Video
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
Driver Ed Jones on pre-race ritual, planning for weather
Video
Spencer Pigot: ‘It takes perfect execution to have a chance at winning this race’
Video
WISH-TV driver analyst Graham Rahal on 103rd Indy 500
Video
90-year-old yellow shirt working 50th Indy 500 at IMS
Video
Indy’s own Ed Carpenter in second spot in 103rd running of Indy 500
Video
Race fans show off their fashion at the 103rd Indy 500
Video