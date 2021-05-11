Corvette to pace the Indy 500 field for the 18th time

INDIANAPOLIS – It’ll be a familiar sight at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when a Corvette paces the field during the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

The 2021 mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible is the pace car for the 105th Running.

This marks the 18th time that a Corvette has served as pace car for the race–and the 32nd time a Chevy has paced the field. It’s the first time since 2008 that the pace car has been a convertible.

IMS President Doug Boles and General Motors’ Sean Finegan unveiled the pace car Tuesday.

From IMS:

The mid-engine 2021 Corvette Stingray was engineered first and foremost as a convertible. The convertible maintains the tunnel-dominant structure and use of high-integrity die-cast parts found in the Stingray coupe. Like the coupe, the Stingray convertible’s design was inspired by fighter jets. The tonneau cover features aerodynamically shaped nacelles influenced by the housing used for jet engines. The nacelles, which were also used as inspiration on the Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle (CERV) I and II, as well as the Corvette SS and SR2 concepts, help reduce air recirculation into the cabin and provide a remarkably exotic profile with the top up or down. The tonneau also provides a rear power-adjustable window and a vent for mid-engine cooling. The 2021 Corvette Stingray convertible is powered by the next-generation 6.2L Small Block V-8 LT2 engine, the only naturally aspirated V-8 in the segment. It will produce 495 horsepower (369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque when equipped with performance exhaust — the most horsepower and torque for any entry Corvette.

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for May 30, 2021. Because of the pandemic, the race is limited to 40% capacity.