LIVE UPDATES | 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Grow Up Great Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leads a pack of cars during Carb Day for the 105th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is here!

The crowd size is limited to about 135,000 fans because of the pandemic.

Follow along with updates for pre-race activities and the race with our live blog below.

11:15 a.m.

We talked to A.J. Foyt and Tony Stewart during our pre-race show!

11:20 a.m.

Here’s a look at the upcoming pre-race schedule:

11:25 a.m.: Military Appreciation Lap

Command to Start Engines – IMS Chairman Roger Penske, Victory Podium 12:45 p.m.: 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

11:23 a.m.

Before today’s #Indy500 gets started, @Ghenneberry47 had chance to chat with the dairy farmers who will be delivering the milk to today’s winner.



What would be your milk choice from the @INDairy on victory podium?#ThisIsMay | #WinnersDrinkMilk pic.twitter.com/Lgv6aMIhrx — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021

With cars heading out on track, we are getting close to the green flag dropping. @Ghenneberry47 is out on pit road with all the latest #Indy500 updates.#ThisIsMay | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/x2AyqbH3M8 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 30, 2021