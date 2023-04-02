CONWAY, Ark. — FOX16’s Nick Walters visited Central Arkansas’ spring football practice this week to see how the Bears are preparing early in the offseason. Hear from sixth-year head coach Nathan Brown on how UCA is building off last fall’s shared conference championship in the inaugural season for the ASUN.

UCA’s spring game is set for Saturday, April 8th on the Stripes. The Bears will get a glimpse of key returners and important newcomers before things heat up in the summer ahead of fall camp. Coach Brown encourages fans to come out and support a brand of football that he calls “the best kept secret in the state of Arkansas.”