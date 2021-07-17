Inside the 48th annual historic Arkansas golf tournament Maumelle Classic

Over 100 golfers compete and hail from 7 states, including a top performer from Africa.

MAUMELLE, Ark. — The Maumelle Classic is back in action for its 48th year this weekend.

The most historic amateur golf tournament in Arkansas attracts over 100 golfers from 7 states to Maumelle Country Club, including local college athletes of all backgrounds.

Nick Walters visits with golfers atop the leaderboards and the country club’s head golf professional who runs the event. This afternoon’s play was rained out but they pick it back up on Sunday to finish things off and award the green jackets.