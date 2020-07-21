Inside the culture of storied football program Little Rock Central

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 2 national championships, 32 state championships, 44 conference championships.

One Arkansas high school football team has that resume to its name. No others, and few teams in the country, can compare. Little Rock Central’s history is one to marvel at.

16 years removed from their last state title, the Tigers are still rich in culture. Nick Walters visits with Central head coach Kent Laster and his players to hear the tradition and coaching that still make for a fruitful program.