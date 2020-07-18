Inside the devastating impact to Razorbacks industry by a canceled football season

Livelihoods of businesses and people hang in the balance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As each day passes, the closer we get to watching college football. Or maybe not. The implications of that difference are bigger than you might think.

Nick Walters visits with Steve Jenkins, owner of long-running Razorbacks fan shop Hogman’s Gameday, to find out the economic repercussions of a missed football season to businesses like his, and to many others such as sports bars. About 75% of Hogman’s annual revenue comes from the fall. Jenkins says that for sports businesses, the football season is akin to Black Friday – A savior after a long year financially.

In a year which companies that lean on sports for profits temporarily close down, not having football would close hundreds if not thousands of local businesses.

