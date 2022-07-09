WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Shingo Kunieda of Japan and Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina won the men’s wheelchair doubles title at Wimbledon.

Kunieda and Fernandez beat Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid of Britain 6-3, 6-1 on No. 3 Court.

Kunieda is considered to be the greatest wheelchair tennis player of all time. He won his third doubles title at Wimbledon, but he is still looking for his first title in singles at the All England Club. He will face Hewett in the singles final.

Kunieda has won 11 singles titles at the Australian Open, eight at the French Open and eight at the U.S. Open. In doubles, he has won eight at the Australian Open, eight at the French Open and two at the U.S. Open.

3:57 p.m.

Elena Rybakina has won the women’s title at Wimbledon by beating Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Rybakina is the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title. She was born in Russia but switched nationalities in 2018.

The 17th-seeded Rybakina dropped only two sets in her seven victories at the All England Club.

Rybakina, who turned 23 last month, is the youngest woman to win the Wimbledon title since a 21-year-old Petra Kvitova in 2011.

3:19 p.m.

Elena Rybakina has won the second set of the women’s final at Wimbledon to even the score against Ons Jabeur at one set apiece.

Rybakina won the set 6-2 on Centre Court. Jabeur won the first set 6-3.

2:41 p.m.

Ons Jabeur has won the first set of the women’s final at Wimbledon 6-3.

Jabeur is facing Elena Rybakina in the title match on Centre Court.

2:25 p.m.

American junior player Liv Hovde has won the girls’ singles title at Wimbledon.

Hovde beat Luca Udvardy of Hungary 6-3, 6-4 on No. 1 Court to become only the second American girl to win the title at the All England Club in the last 30 years.

Claire Liu won the title in 2017.

In the girls’ doubles final, Angella Okutoyi of Kenya and Rose Marie Nijkamp of the Netherlands beat Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko of Canada 3-6, 6-4 (11-9).

In the boys’ doubles final, Sebastian Gorzny and Alex Michelsen of the United States defeated Gabriel Debru and Paul Inchauspe of France 7-6 (5), 6-3.

2:08 p.m.

The women’s final at Wimbledon between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina has started.

Jabeur is looking to become the first Arab woman and first African woman to win a major tennis title. Rybakina, who was born in Russia but switched nationalities to Kazakhstan in 2018, would become the first Grand Slam champion from her adopted country.

1:15 p.m.

Diede de Groot has won her seventh straight Grand Slam title in women’s wheelchair singles and her fourth at Wimbledon.

The top-seeded Dutch player beat Yui Kamiji of Japan 6-4, 6-2 on No. 3 Court.

De Groot started her run at the 2021 Australian Open. She won all four major titles last year and has won the first three so far this year.

De Groot also won the singles title at the All England Club in 2017 and 2018. She won doubles titles in 2018 and 2019.

The Dutchwoman has also reached the doubles final this year and will team with Aniek van Koot against Kamiji and Dana Mathewson of the United States.

12:55 p.m.

The women’s final at Wimbledon will produce a first-time Grand Slam champion.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will play on Centre Court for the title.

Jabeur is looking to become the first Arab woman and first African woman to win a major tennis title. Rybakina, who was born in Russia but switched nationalities to Kazakhstan in 2018, would become the first Grand Slam champion from her adopted country.

The men’s doubles final will follow the women’s singles on Centre Court. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell of Australia will face Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia.

