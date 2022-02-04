LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mark your calendars! It’s almost time for hardware to be dealt in front of a live studio audience. On Friday, February 11th at 9:30 PM we kick off the Super Bowl weekend with the Fearless Friday award show.

Wess Moore will name the best plays we saw across Central Arkansas last football season. So without further ado, Nick Walters brings us our nominees and how they sounded on the night it happened.

Along with the categories listed, we’ll also declare our play of the year and the winner of the fan vote play of the year. Plus, who takes home the Mitch Petrus Award for sportsmanship and love for the game? Join us Friday night for all the fun on the Fearless Award Show.