LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Few 2024 college football prospects in Arkansas have experienced a meteoric rise in recruitment this year like Mills Comet Charleston Collins has. A defensive end who last played at Pine Bluff, the 6’5″ 265 lb edge rusher has been offered by various SEC schools including Arkansas this summer.

“I still smile from ear to ear when I think about it now, it all happened so fast,” Collins said. “I gained all my so-called ‘hype’ within a span of two or three weeks… It was special for my home state to show me love first.”

Collins’ first offer came with Arkansas State in January. When the Razorbacks came next in April, Collins says “a plethora of schools started rolling in.” That list includes SEC schools Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. On this Monday alone, Collins was offered by Miami and Maryland.

“From what I hear from coaches, it’s about raw talent,” Collins said. “One thing I do have that I don’t think a lot of players in this class have is strength with length… I’m fast, I have muscle behind it, and with length, not too many want to step in front of that once I get going.”

Watch the full story from our Nick Walters to hear more on the rising junior’s recruitment and his thoughts on Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks, which Collins says “kickstarted” his recruitment.