One of Five Arkansas Teams Win on Day 1 of King Cotton Classic

When the King Cotton Classic tipped off on Friday in Pine Bluff, five Arkansas teams entered with hopes of a Day 1 win.

By day’s end, only one would walk away victorious — Jacksonville.

The Titans, headlined by Razorbacks commit Davonte Davis, can punch a ticket to the tournament semifinals with a win over Centennial (CA) on Saturday.

Despite losing on Friday, no Arkansas team goes home just yet.

Bryant and Parkview move onto the Losers’ Bracket, still playing on Saturday. Dollarway and Pine Bluff are in regional brackets, separate from the championship bracket, and play on all three days.

Final Scores of Friday games featuring Arkansas teams:

Yazoo County (MS) 63, Dollarway 54

Centennial (CA) 61 Bryant 52

Jacksonville 75 Wooddale (TN) 72

Hightower (TX) 79 Pine Bluff 63

NSU University (FL) 73, Parkview 61