FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is partnering with Arkansas 211 and the United Way of Northwest Arkansas to raise money for flood victims in Jackson, Mississippi.

Jefferson said this cause is important to him since Mississippi is his home state.

Heavy rainfall at the end of August caused the Pearl River to flood, which runs right through the heart of the Mississippi state capital. The flooding overwhelmed the city’s main water treatment plant. Since then, many of the city’s residents have been without clean drinking water.

It’s caused many people to rely solely on bottled water to make food and deal with hygiene.

Jefferson and Arkansas 211 have set up a texting line where people can donate money. All proceeds will go to the United Way in Jackson and will go toward providing people with bottled water, baby wipes, cleaning supplies and other necessities.

Anyone can donate by texting “QB1ARKANSAS” to the number 41444.

Executive Director of Arkansas 211 Dallas Mudd, is calling on all of SEC nation to give back to this cause. He and his family also have a surprise for the fundraising efforts. Tune in to KNWA/FOX24 News tonight to learn more.