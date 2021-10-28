Lake Hamilton, Benton set to clash for 6A West title and first seed in playoffs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lake Hamilton is gearing up to host Benton on Friday night with a 6A West championship on the line. The winner earns a conference title and home field advantage through playoffs.

The Wolves and Panthers are each unbeaten in conference entering Week 9. Lake Hamilton is unscathed this fall while Benton’s only loss came to top-ranked Bryant in their season opener.

Nick Walters visits with head coaches Brad Harris and Tommy Gilleran to hear their thoughts on the game’s implications leading up to kickoff. Catch Fearless Friday for highlights!

