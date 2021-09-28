Lake Hamilton, Parkview look ahead to this week’s crucial 6A face-off

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This is what conference play is all about. No. 5 Lake Hamilton and No. 11 Parkview go at it this week in an all-important showdown in class 6A.

Led by dominant running games, the Wolves feature a three-headed monster of backs while the Patriots are headlined by Razorbacks commit James Jointer at RB and Ole Miss commit Jaylon White at QB.

Nick Walters visits with Lake Hamilton head coach Tommy Gilleran and Parkview head coach Brad Bolding as they preview Friday night’s clash. Catch more through the week on FOX16.