LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – This Friday gives us a major high school football faceoff in class 6A. 2nd-ranked state runner-up Greenwood hosts No. 3 Lake Hamilton. Nick Walters visits with Wolves coach Tommy Gilleran to dive into this rematch between 2020 state finalists.

“Everything’s gone through Greenwood for the last five or six years,” Gilleran said. “They’ve been at the pinnacle and we want to knock them off the top of that mountain.”

Last season Lake Hamilton was ranked among the best teams statewide but fell short late in the season. They lost to Greenwood 35-0, eventually eliminated in the playoffs by El Dorado. Greenwood has gotten the best of Lake Hamilton in each of their matchups since 2016, but these Wolves are ready to pull off an upset.

“They haven’t lost a home game in five years,” Gilleran said. “When you want to win the conference you have to beat the best team. They’ve been the best team the last couple years.”

