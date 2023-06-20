CABOT, Ark. — Newark, Arkansas native Austin Reaves has brought his small-town basketball dreams to life.

Without Power 5 interest out of Cedar Ridge High School, Reaves played for Wichita State and Oklahoma before before going undrafted in 2019. The 6’5″ guard would then be signed by the Los Angeles Lakers, and the rest is history.

Starting alongside perennial NBA All-Stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Reaves helped lead the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals in May. Weeks later, he’s back in his home state holding the Reaves Basketball Camps with his brother Spencer, a guard in Germany’s pro league.

“We wanted to put something together to help instill basketball at a younger age than we were,” Reaves, 25, said at the camp’s first stop this week in Cabot. “3 or 4 hours of joy playing the game, learning from guys who have been around the game. It’s really just to give back and have a lot of fun with the kids.”

While answering plenty of questions from local kids about his teammates and his own standout performances, Reaves tries to relay some inspiration that goes beyond the game. Knowing the former Arkansas preps star’s tedious climb to stardom, it’s a message of “an underdog mentality” that many adults can appreciate.

“You don’t really take no for an answer,” Raves said. “You’re going to find out a way to be successful and that’s kind of what I’ve done. Every team I’ve been on I’ve figured out what to do to get on the court, and that’s what we’re trying to teach to these kids.”

Reaves is among the likes of Bobby Portis, Isaiah Joe, Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams as Arkansas natives currently playing in the NBA. With the league’s draft being held this Thursday night, Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr. is set to join that list.

The Lakers star, a fan favorite affectionately nicknamed ‘AK15’ and now entering a big contractual offseason, believes that representing his home state is just as special as receiving national limelight.

“It’s all about giving light to people from where we’re from,” Reaves said. “There’s a lot of talent from around the state. There’s a lot of opportunity to go achieve your dream.”

See our full story above to hear more from the Newark native on his path to the pros and why he wants to give back to Arkansas youth.