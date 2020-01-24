CPSO: 2 employees charged with felony theft of $280K from Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two employees of a Shreveport hotel are facing felony charges, accused of scheming their employer out of thousands of dollars.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Nydra Williams and 59-year-old Alton Williams were charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing over $280,000 from the Holiday Inn Express in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive.

According to CPSO, an investigation was prompted when a 2019 audit was reported to authorities by a hotel representative. Deputies say the company lost thousands of dollars from a scheme that involved Nydra Williams, Alton Williams, and other hotel employees.

As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were issued. Nydra Williams was arrested and booked into the Caddo correctional facility on January 8. Alton Williams turned himself in on January 17.

The sheriff’s office says arrest warrants have been issued for other employees suspected of involvement in the scheme.

Because the investigation is still ongoing, investigators say they are not revealing any details regarding how the money was stolen.