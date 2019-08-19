Little League World Series Family Tradition

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Getting to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport is an incredible achievement.

But to do it several times within the same family is nearly impossible.

Eyewitness News Reporter Revathi Janaswamy introduces us to the Bowdens, whose legacy at the World Series just keeps growing

The love of baseball runs in the Bowden family. Grandfather Royce Bowden played for the southeast team in 1954 in the Little League World Series. His son, Alan Bowden, now coaches the Southeast team, and his grandson, Michael Bowden, is now playing in the little league world series.

“Everyone’s been here. Except for my hundred and one-year-old mother,” noted Royce Bowden, Michael Bowden’s Grandfather

“It’s really special. I’m sure it doesn’t happen often that a dad and then his son and then grandson gets to be here and participate,” said Alan Bowden, Southeast Manager.

The Southeast Team, from South Riding, Virginia, won its second consecutive no-hit game against the Midwest team on Sunday. But the win wasn’t the only thing the Bowden’s celebrated. Sunday was also Grandpa Royce Bowden’s birthday.

“It’s my birthday so this couldn’t have been a better birthday present,” said Royce Bowden, Grandfather

Royce Bowden played on the Hampton Whyte Little League Team, the third team ever to represent Virginia in the Little League World Series. He played center field.

“We played in the old ballpark over in Williamsport and stayed in the dorm in Lycoming College. And now they’ve got this Fanta- fantabulous complex out here with two ballfields,” noted Royce Bowden, Grandfather

Coach Alan Bowden inherited his father’s passion for baseball. He was an outfielder in high school. Current Little Leaguer Michael Bowden started playing baseball as soon as he could throw a ball. He says his family’s baseball legacy is special.

“It’s really cool that he was playing here sixty-five years ago. It’s wasn’t on the same field, but it’s the same exact tournament,” noted Michael Bowden, Current Little Leaguer.

A tournament this team hopes they can win.