Suspect in Texarkana, Texas overnight fatal shooting behind bars in Miller County

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV/KMSS) – One Texarkana Texas man is dead and a suspect, also of Texarkana, Texas, is behind bars in Miller County, Ark., accused in the fatal shooting and awaiting extradition across the Texas state line.

Quentin Minniefield, 48, died at the scene after allegedly being shot multiple times by 40-year-old Robert Moore, 40, early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Pine Street.

Around 3:30 Saturday morning, TTPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Pine Street Apartments. When they arrived, officers found Minniefield laying on the stairs outside of Moore’s apartment.

Minniefield suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead soon after officers arrived.

A witness told officers that Moore answered a knock at his apartment door and immediately began shooting at MInniefield as he opened the door.

Moore fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. Minutes later,Texarkana Arkansas Police arrested Moore at a relative’s home in the 3500 block of County Avenue in Texarkana, Ark. and took him into custody without incident.

While a motive in the murder is not yet known, detectives have learned that the two men knew each other.

Moore was transported to the Miller County Jail by TAPD officers.

TTPD detectives obtained a murder warrant charging Moore with the murder, and will be served when Moore is extradited back to the Texas side within the next few days.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.