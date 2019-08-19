Thousands Visit the Little League World Series Museum

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) One of the most popular things to do between games is to visit the Little League Museum, located at the top of the grassy knoll across from Lamade Stadium.

The museum features all kinds of artifacts and displays throughout the History of Little League Baseball.

Thousands of visitors from all over the world visit South Williamsport for the Little League World Series boosting the museum’s attendance.

“You know during the summer things really pick up because we have a lot of people driving by on us-15 and they realize they’re near Williamsport and they go ‘oh my gosh it’s right here’ so they stop in and see us” noted Lance Van Auken, Executive Director, The World Of Little League Museum

Attendance for the museum is about 25,000 thousand people a year but the Little League World Series alone brings in about 10 thousand through the turnstiles.

Auken says during the winter, the museum sees about a dozen people a day.

The museum first opened in 1982.