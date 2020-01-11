Two dead following overnight storms in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people dead following the overnight severe storms in Bossier Parish.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says an elderly couple was found deceased early Saturday morning by South Bossier Fire firefighters near their demolished trailer home on the north side of the 400 block of Davis Road, just west of Highway 157.

Bienville Parish Fire, Bossier Parish EMS and Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies are also in the area supporting a search for other possible storm victims.

A BSO K-9 team has been searching the area, and a BSO drone team is joining join the search and will assist with survey of the damage. Additionally, special emergency search and recovery BSO amphibious vehicles are being deployed in the muddy area to help with the search. Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office is also on scene.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington established a Mobile Command Center at Neighbors Exxon on the corner of Highway 157 and Sligo Road.

Highway 157 is down to one lane near Davis Road. If you don’t need to be in the area, please stay away.

Fallen trees have been removed from numerous roadways in the parish, but there is still small debris on roads, so please proceed with caution. Numerous downed power lines are also being checked by SWEPCO.

Here are reported roadways with downed trees or power lines:

Potter Road

Oliver Road

Camp Zion Road

Davis Road

Maxwell Road

James Lane

Highway 157 (6600 block)

Chestnut

Montgomery

Alford Road

There are also reports of downed trees in various homes, but no reported injuries. Crews from Bossier Parish Police Jury and Haughton Police Department are also out and about diligently working damaged scenes.

The roof on the north side of Benton Middle School has major damage, and as a result, water damage from the sprinkler system has flooded many rooms.