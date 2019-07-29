Williamsport Beyond Baseball: Explore Central PA

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) “We’ve got everything someone is looking for when visiting Lycoming County,” boasts Jason fink, President, CEO, Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber Of Commerce

With so much to offer it’s hard to know where to look first a good place to start- out in Mother Nature.

“For those who like to do hiking and biking and fishing and hunting, whatever it is that you want to go to do, we’ve got that here in Lycoming County” noted Fink.

There’s so much beauty to experience that the region is a part of a statewide campaign to get you outside and exploring.

“Williamsport and Lycoming County is part of the Pennsylvania Wilds, which is a great outdoor brand that we market under

But Lycoming County brands itself beyond the great outdoors.

“If you want to go experience the arts, we’ve got great arts in Lycoming County. You’ve got the community arts center, if you want to see a Broadway show, you have the ability to do that. We’ve got local theater at the community theater league. You’ve got the ability to experience a number of different arts venues” said Jason Fink.

From culture to education Growth is a “constant” in the Williamsport area.

Fink explains, “Lycoming College has a really great project going on right now in regards to expanding the campus, You look at Penn College, they’ve got some great initiatives going on at their institution. They’ve got a great plastics program, welding program”

Established programs like these make Lycoming County the perfect destination for anyone looking to do business here with a constant stream of young talent looking to hit the work force.

“We have a lot of industries here, Companies that are very employee-centric. You’ve got the plastics industry here, you’ve got metal trades, you’ve got aviation, and you’ve got the food” noted Fink.

With a beautiful landscape, a thriving arts scene, solid education, and diverse industries your visit for the Little League World Series might just be the start of all the time you’ll spend here.

Fink sums it up this way, “We do have the eyes of the world that turn to us those eleven days of the little league world series. We’ve got the ability to open our doors. Those who live here do so warmly this is something we all take pride in”.