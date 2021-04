LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s officially baseball season and yet again Little Rock is making a name for themselves.

Kicking off an in-state road trip, the Trojans beat Pine Bluff 7-2 on Wednesday. Sitting atop Sun Belt standings, Little Rock next takes on Arkansas State in a 3-game series and then visit the top-ranked Razorbacks for a pair of games.

Nick Walters shows highlights of Little Rock’s win and catches up with head coach Chris Curry.