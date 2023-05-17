LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The last matchup in the upcoming Weekend of Champions at UCA will offer a chance for history making. Little Rock Christian looks for their first program state championship Saturday night at 7PM against Valley View in the 5A baseball state final.

“Almost all six seniors have been here the past four years,” pitcher Reece Tarini said. “I want to win, for sure. That’d be the first time in history. I think in past years they made it but they’ve never won before so it’d be great.”

“We’re trying to be the first one on the little sign to see who can be first,” catcher Charlie Carter said. “We’ll see if we can do it so it’s definitely exciting. We’re just trying to stay calm, focus on the game and not let the emotions get to us.”

Unbeaten at 14-0 in conference as 5A Central champs and 30-3 overall, the Warriors are one of the more talented squads in the state. LRCA features future Division 1 players like seniors in Louisiana Tech signee Tarini and Oklahoma State signee Carter, along with junior Oklahoma pitcher commit Jackson Kircher.

“Earlier in the year we talked about how we have a chance to leave a legacy and do something nobody’s ever done before,” head coach Brandon Eller said. “But the closer we get to it honestly we just focus on playing our game… We have a 33-game track record that shows what we can do so we’re trying to just play the 34th the same as the 33.”

In the 5A state tournament the Warriors enjoyed a walk-off 3-2 win over Lakeside, a 2-0 shutout win over Greene County Tech, and a blowout 12-4 win in the semis against Arkansas Texarkana. The team believes they’re hitting their stride at the right time.

“You want to play the best level of the season here at the end and I feel like our guys are doing that,” Eller said. “I feel like they believe they’re going to win and having fun.”

Check out our full game preview to hear more from the Warriors’ players and head coach leading up to their 5A state championship matchup against the Blazers.