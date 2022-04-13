LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Committing after his Saturday visit, Little Rock Christian running back Jayvean Dyer-Jones inked his national letter of intent on Wednesday. The two-time all-state selection accepts an offer from his home-state Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on, choosing Arkansas over interests from A-State and Louisiana Tech.

Nick Walters catches up with Dyer-Jones after he put pen to paper to hear his thoughts before hitting the Hill. Through his varsity career, the 5’9″ ball carrier tallied over 3500 yards and 38 touchdowns on the ground. In 13 games over his senior season, Dyer-Jones scored 20 touchdowns and averaged 7.5 yards per carry, his 1760 rushing yards ranking 5th in Arkansas and atop class 5A.

Dyer-Jones’ career at Little Rock Christian resulted in three straight trips to the state championship, winning it all as a sophomore and finishing as runner-ups in his junior and senior seasons. Catch this full story on Final Score, Sunday night at 10 on FOX16.