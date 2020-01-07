Little Rock Defeats Georgia Southern, Goes to 5-0 in Sun Belt Play

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK – Little Rock raced out to a commanding first half lead, then kept Georgia Southern at bay during a handful of second half runs as the Trojans win another thriller, 79-73, at the Jack Stephens Center.

The win is the sixth-straight for Little Rock, its longest winning streak since the 2016-17 season, as the Trojans remain in first place in the Sun Belt Conference at 5-0, matching the best start in league play in program history.

“This was just a very good team victory tonight for a team that is really starting to gain some confidence,” said head coach Darrell Walker. ” They didn’t flinch when Georgia Southern made their runs, and found a way to keep their composure. A lot of different players stepped up when we needed them tonight, and I’m proud of how we continue to grow as a team.”

Game Notes

• Little Rock finished shooting better than 50% from the floor for the fourth-straight game, hitting a 56.0% clip against the Eagles (28-of-50). The Trojans were lights out in the first half, connecting on 63.0% of their shots.

• Ruot Monyyong notched his fourth-straight double-double, finishing with 19 points and 16 rebounds while going 9-of-12 from the floor. He leads the Sun Belt Conference with eight double-doubles on the year, playing all 40 minutes for the second time this season.

• Jaizec Lottie posted his best game of the season for Little Rock, finishing with a season-high 14 points and shooting 7-of-9 from the floor. He posted a season-high six assists with a pair of steals as well for Little Rock.

• Ben Coupet Jr. had another game that he’s become known for, finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds with a pair of steals and two assists, going 4-for-6 from the floor and knocking down all four of his free throw attempts.

• Kamani Johnson was the fourth Trojan to finish in double figures, scoring 11 on 3-of-6 shooting with a pair of rebounds and three assists.

• Little Rock set its season high with 21 assists on the night, including six from both Lottie and Markquis Nowell. Nowell finished with seven points and a pair of steals but shot just 2-of-13 from the floor.

• The win for the Trojans snaps a three game losing streak to Georgia Southern as they are 11-7 all-time against the Eagles in Little Rock. Little Rock improves to 7-1 at the Jack Stephens Center this season, its best mark through eight home games since the 2015-16 season when it went a perfect 14-0 at home.

First Half NotesHal

• Little Rock came out efficient from the floor, knocking down four of its first six shots while limiting Georgia Southern to just 3-of-10 in the early going. Five points from Coupet and four from Nowell helped the Trojans build a 15-6 lead in the early going.

• After Georgia Southern pulled to within five at 15-10, Little Rock rattled off nine-straight, including back-to-back baskets from Lottie, a dunk from Monyyong and a three off the inbound from Nowell to push the lead to 24-10. The Trojans knocked down eight of their first 12 shots while forcing four Eagle turnovers.

• Georgia Southern responded with a 10-2 run of its own, pulling back to within six at 26-20. Layups from Coupet and Johnson and a pull-up jumper from Lottie helped balance out the scoring, giving the Trojans the 32-23 lead at the 6:40 mark.

• Once again, Georgia Southern mounted another extended run of its own, outscoring Little Rock 14-6 and pulling to within one at 38-37 1:23 remining in the opening half. But the Eagles missed a pair of technical free throws and back-to-back baskets from Monyyong helps the Trojans take a five point lead into the break at 42-37.

• Both teams shot efficiently from the floor in the opening 20 minutes as the Trojans knocked down 63.0% of their attempts (17-of-27) while Georgia Southern hit 57.1% (16-of-28). Both teams struggled from the free throw line, however, with Little Rock 5-of-8 and Georgia Southern 1-of-4.

Second Half Notes

• A 6-0 run by Georgia Southern to start the second half gave the Eagles the lead at 43-42, their first since the opening minute of the game. Little Rock would respond with three of the next four baskets of their own, reclaiming the advantage at 48-45 at the 14:56 mark.

• Lottie continued his hot night as in back-to-back possessions, tallying a steal, rebound, assist and layup, helping Little Rock push its lead back to seven at 52-45 with 13:51 remaining.

• The pattern continued in the second half as Little Rock would build a somewhat comfortable lead, only to see Georgia Southern knock down threes and cut into the advantage. Georgia Southern knocked down threes on four-straight possessions, getting to within three at 62-59 with 7:59 left.

• The next six minutes saw the two teams match each other possession for possession with the Little Rock lead fluctuating between two and four. A clutch basket by Coupet with 2:16 remaining, followed by three free throws from Stulic off a three point attempt foul put Little Rock up 72-65 with 1:23 remaining.

• Little Rock had a chance to put the game away in the final minute at the free throw line, but went 1-for-2 on two-straight possessions. But two big free throws from Palermo with 14 seconds to go, followed by one more from Stulic in the waning seconds iced Little Rock’s sixth-straight victory.

Up Next

• After three-straight home games, Little Rock hits the road for a trip to Troy, Alabama, taking on the Alabama Trojans Thursday evening. Opening tip is set for 6 p.m. from Trojan Arena as the Trojans try to notch their best Sun Belt start in program history.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story