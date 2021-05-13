Little Rock golf earns NCAA Regional Championships bid for first time in 20 years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock golf has something special cooking on the green. The Trojans have earned a NCAA Regional Championships trip for the third time in program history, and the first in 20 years. The team finished the regular season ranked number 55 in national rankings, earning a number nine seed in the Stillwater Regional. Little Rock is the number two rated team in Sun Belt, coming off a runner-up showing at the conference championship.

Leading the way for the Trojans is junior Anton Albers, a Germany native, who was recently highlighted as first team all-conference. Fifth-year senior Logan Pate followed as a third-team selection. Nick Walters hears from the standout golfers about Little Rock’s season and their all-Sun Belt honors.

Little Rock begins play at the Stillwater Regional this coming Monday at Karsten Creek Golf Club. For more info on the Trojans golf team and their regionals bid, visit the university’s athletic site.