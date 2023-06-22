LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little rock native, Phillip Bryant was personally invited by MLB Hall of Famer, Ken Griffey JR. to play in the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic.

The HBCU Swingman Classic selects the top 50 African American athletes in the country to play in a yearly game during MLB All-Star Week.

Bryant says he is grateful for the opportunity to play on such a big stage, and also play a part in the initiative to even the playing field.

“You look at the sport for what it is, and it’s usually dominated by white men. And honestly when you get to that level, nobody cares about your race,” Bryant said. “But there’s under-representation inside of the black community in baseball so getting the opportunity to play on a stage this big is going to show the world that minorities and blacks can ball as well. This isn’t just a white sport, this is a sport that everybody can play.”

Powered by the Youth Development Foundation’s one-million-dollar grant and led by MLB Hall of Famer, Ken Griffey Jr, the HBCU Swingman Classic looks to promote equality.

“We believe if a child or young person sees other people on a major league field that looks like them, they’re more encouraged to play.” MLB-MLBPA YDF Executive Director, Jean lee Batrus said. “The accessibility has become very expensive and that’s why we’re in the space to ensure that no kid is left behind and to level the playing field.”

This prestigious selection didn’t just fall into Phillip’s lap. It came after years of hard work.

“I put my faith I guess to the testament this year. Traveling to Grambling State was new, I spent three years at Arkansas State. I put in that work. I kind of locked myself away in the weight room and I locked myself away on the field. So, to be able to see the fruits of my labor pay off that’s something that’s really special to me.”

The Inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic will take place in Seattle, Friday July 7th at 9:30pm CT, giving Phillip Bryant and 49 other athletes, the opportunity of a lifetime.