Little Rock Open set to serve up international competition, local fun

One of few major pro tennis tournaments in the south is in play this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Open is here! Entering its 40th year, the 8-day challenger event is the longest continuing pro circuit in the United States besides the U.S. Open. Dozens of tennis players ranked 100-300 in the world compete for prize money and for points that help them enter larger international tournaments.

Nick Walters visits with tournament director Chip Stearnes and accomplished doubles player Jack Sock to hear about this week’s action at Rebsamen Tennis Center.

Fore more info and match schedules, visit littlerockopen.com.