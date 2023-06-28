LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With the college baseball season wrapped up, stats are final. Among category leaders, the national statistical champion in earned run average belongs to a pitcher in Arkansas who plays for the team you may not expect.

Little Rock sophomore, Rogers native Jackson Wells posted a 1.65 ERA to finish four points higher than LSU’s Paul Skenes’ 1.69 to claim the best mark in the country. Named the OVC Pitcher of the Year and a 3rd-Team All-American in his first season as a Trojan, Wells is glad to represent his home state.

“It’s pretty cool to be seen at a national level even at a smaller school,” Wells said. “It just shows that my hard work has been paying off. It’s especially nice to do it so close to home and have my family there every week to watch it happen.”

A transfer from UA-Rich Mountain, Wells comes off a career season in which he allowed only 17 earned runs and 27 runs overall over 93.0 innings pitched. Little Rock’s Friday night starter becomes the program’s first pitcher to be named a national statistical champion.

Even he wouldn’t have expected this type of success entering the spring.

“I set high expectations for myself, but I really never had this in mind,” Wells said. “Coming from Rich Mountain I had a decent year but it wasn’t anything super spectacular… I think once I developed some off-speed pitches and was able to throw those for strikes and be as consistent as I could be every weekend, it started to happen.”

Wells tallied the best ERA of any Little Rock pitcher since Jessie Harbin finished with 1.59 in 2014. His nation-leading ERA is the best in the OVC since 2008, and it marks the fourth-best single season ERA of any Trojan ever.

Following the exit of program pitching legend Hayden Arnold, Wells stepped up on the mound in his debut season. While earning this individual accomplishment, Wells points to his coaching and teammates as what helped make it possible.

“It means a lot,” Wells said. “I don’t know if anybody can step into the shoes that Hayden Arnold had and the success he had over four or five years at Little Rock. But my goal was just to compete as well as I could for my teammates.”