LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some high-stake baseball is set for this weekend at Hogan Field.

Little Rock may have fallen to the in-state likes of Arkansas, A-State, and UCA. But the Trojans’ chances to make a high seed in the Sun Belt tournament are very real. UALR can overtake Louisiana Lafayette atop Sun Belt West standings with a series win at home this weekend.

Nick Walters visits with head coach Chris Curry before the series begins. First pitch is at 2PM on Friday.