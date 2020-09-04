Little Rock Southwest previews first-ever home opener vs crosstown Parkview

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — By J.A. Fair and McClellan merging into one school this year, Little Rock Southwest High School was born. And with it came a 7A football team.

The Gryphons lost in Week 0 to West Memphis 35-16 but on Friday the team unveils its new football stadium by hosting cross-town team Parkview. Southwest and Parkview figure to be rivals for years to come.

Nick Walters visits with Southwest head coach Daryl Patton and senior linebacker Justin Randall to hear their thoughts on the matchup and the program’s mindset as it kicks off a debut season.