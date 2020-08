LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Earlier this year, Jim Withrow made a big decision: Leave Sylvan Hills for Little Rock Hall.

With a revolving door of coaches, Hall won 12 games in the last 12 years. Under his leadership alone, Sylvan Hills won 66 games in that time.

Now head coach of the Warriors, Withrow is on a mission to rebuild a program and build character. Nick Walters visits with him and his players to hear how they’re transitioning.